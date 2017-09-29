Illegal Alien Sentenced for Stealing Identities to Collect $800K in Tax Refunds

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced for stealing Americans’ identities to collect more than $800,000 in tax refunds.

Abdou Koudos Adissa, an illegal alien from the Republican of Benin, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his part in a tax fraud scheme, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

According to court records, Adissa was convicted of conspiring to commit access device fraud in March for his involvement in the tax scheme that ran from February to June 2014. During that time, Adissa was a part of a group that stole Americans’ identities to file tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.