‘I thought working in the sex industry gave me control – I was wrong’

THE TELEGRAPH UK – RACHEL LOYD

In this powerful video, we hear from trafficking survivor Rachel Lloyd. The founder of GEMS (Girls Educational and Mentoring Services) – a US organisation designed to support girls and young women who have been forced into sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking – opens up about her own harrowing experiences.

Born in Dorset, Rachel moved to Germany as a teenager after being told she was a ‘high risk’ young person and has said, “turned my first trick aged 17.”

Public awareness of trafficking in the US has dramatically increased in the last few years, although many people’s image of trafficking is still limited to a young white girl chained up in a cage, with duct tape covering her mouth, waiting to be rescued.