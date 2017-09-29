NEW YORK POST – JACKIE SALO/ PHOTO CREDIT: SOPHIE REBECCA
A former race car driver in the United Kingdom has taken a major leap for transgender women on the ballet stage.
Sophie Rebecca, 37, from Leeds, has become the first transgender woman to pass exams at the Royal Ballet Academy — just two years after transitioning to female.
“I was so nervous for my exam, which was examined at my dance school by a Royal Academy of Dance examiner,” she said. “I was convinced I’d failed but to find out I’d passed was the best feeling in the world.”
The ballerina, who is 6-foot-3, said the achievement was one that she never thought would be possible for her.
For years, Sophie yearned to learn to dance as a woman, but she said no one would teach her the female technique while living as a man.
11 thoughts on “Former race car driver becomes transgender ballerina”
Can you imagine someone trying to lift her?
Gives a new meaning to “Light in the loafers”
“Twinkle Toes”
This man needs help. These doctors need to be put out of business. The likes of Nureyev must be shaking their heads now.
off topic: Dr. Savage always plays appropriate great music because he’s an artist. You don’t have to PLAY music to understand. In fact many musicians are just that. Musicians. Savage goes beyond. He has something to say. That’s why artists-not actors-athletes-entertainers aren’t a threat to the 3rd dimension and artists are. Regardless of the means you use to express yourself. Artists hearts relate.
I don’t know where else to post off topic stuff but since Michael is talking about the Hebrews who went off the rails under Aaron’s guidance: That’s why God chose his brother Moses. Aaron was a ‘dork’. I think that’s what Moses actually said when he returned after 40 days on the mtn and had to go back and do it all over again.
sorry everyone for posting off topic. But Michael is such an inspiration and kind caring person listening to him makes me feel like I’m not an idiot. Thank you Michael for being smart and working hard. You do it for us the true disadvantaged.
The intelligent are some of the first one’s to go in a fascist regime. I know lots of smart liberals that can’t grasp this concept. Just read Gulag Archipelago by Alexander Solzhenitsyn. Stalin was a block head of course intelligent people were a threat.
I’m looking forward to to seeing him perform the nutcracker suite!
Michael Savage, why is this news. No wine for you tonight.
OMG we can’t make this stuff up. LOL