Dallas school district to rename four elementary schools that honor Confederate leaders

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – JESSICA CHIA

A Dallas school district voted unanimously to change the names of four elementary schools named after Confederate leaders.

Trustees at the Dallas Independent School District voted 9-0 to allow the Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, William Cabell, and Albert Sidney Johnston elementary schools to change their names, WFAA reported.

New titles, which must be submitted by November, will go into effect in July 2018 if they are approved.

Robert E. Lee Elementary has already settled on Geneva Heights Elementary for its new name, while parents at Stonewall Jackson Elementary were barred by the board of trustees from simply shaving off the Confederate general’s last name, WFAA reported.

The district decided to change the names of the four schools in a direct response to the violence that erupted at a white supremacist rally last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Board President Dan Micciche.