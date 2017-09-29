THE SACRAMENTO BEE – ALEXEI KOSEFF
France and the United Kingdom are doing it. So is India. And now one lawmaker would like California to follow their lead in phasing out gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles.
When the Legislature returns in January, Assemblyman Phil Ting plans to introduce a bill that would ban the sale of new cars powered by internal-combustion engines after 2040. The San Francisco Democrat said it’s essential to get California drivers into an electric fleet if the state is going to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, since the transportation sector accounts for more than a third of all emissions.
“The market is moving this way. The entire world is moving this way,” Ting said. “At some point you need to set a goal and put a line in the sand.”
For more details at The Sacramento Bee
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “California lawmaker wants to ban gas car sales after 2040”
Follow the money trail. See if Mr. Ting has financial interest in electric car companies.
Can’t imagine the “Hollywood” leftist willing to give up their Italian and English sports cars.
But then again just like “communist” China the elite will be exempt from the ban.
Guess we’ll just have to stop our west-bound trucks and leave their groceries at the border.