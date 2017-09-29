BELGIAN COURT SENTENCES HOLOCAUST DENIER TO VISIT NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS

THE JERUSALEM POST:

A court in Belgium has ordered a former lawmaker convicted of Holocaust denial to visit a Nazi concentration camp every year for the next five years and write about his experiences.

Laurent Louis, 37, was given the unconventional sentence last week by the Brussels Court of Appeal, The New York Times reported.

In June 2015 he was convicted and given a six-month suspended jail sentence and fined over $20,000 by the Correctional Tribunal of Brussels for making statements that consciously downplayed the atrocities committed by the German occupation forces that ruled Belgium during World War II. The trial centered on online statements he made that questioned the number of Jews killed in Nazi gas chambers during the Holocaust.