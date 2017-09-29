USA TODAY – MIKE JAMES
A woman suspected of leaking U.S. secrets to a news organization claimed she stuffed a classified report into her pantyhose and walked out of a National Security Agency office in Georgia, mainly because she hates America “like three times a day.”
Reality Winner, 25, told FBI agents she was disappointed in her job as a government contractor, court records show.
“Yeah, I screwed up royally,” Winner, told the agents in a transcript that makes public the details of her confession, which prosecutors have alluded to in prior court hearings.
Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to keep the former Air Force translator jailed until her trial. In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors attached a 77-page transcript of Winner’s interview with FBI agents before her arrest in June.’
2 thoughts on “Accused NSA leaker called America ‘the worst thing to happen on the planet’”
This vermin is the reason for the anti American feeling in our society today. This woman doesn’t realize the sacrifices made so she has the freedom to preach her rhetoric nonsense.
Reality Winner would be much happier in the Muslim world where they know how to deal with losers.