USA TODAY – MIKE JAMES

A woman suspected of leaking U.S. secrets to a news organization claimed she stuffed a classified report into her pantyhose and walked out of a National Security Agency office in Georgia, mainly because she hates America “like three times a day.”

Reality Winner, 25, told FBI agents she was disappointed in her job as a government contractor, court records show.

“Yeah, I screwed up royally,” Winner, told the agents in a transcript that makes public the details of her confession, which prosecutors have alluded to in prior court hearings.

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to keep the former Air Force translator jailed until her trial. In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors attached a 77-page transcript of Winner’s interview with FBI agents before her arrest in June.’