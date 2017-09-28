Woman marries herself, says her ‘happiness does not depend’ on a man

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – ARIEL SCOTTI

An Italian woman was the bride in a wedding ceremony without a partner that included bridesmaids, a beaded wedding dress, 70 guests and a reception complete with a three-tiered cake.

Laura Mesi, a 40-year-old fitness model in Lissone, Italy, recently married herself in a solo ceremony — a rising trend called “sologamy” — that holds no legal weight but meant a great deal to her. Mesi said the idea first came to her about two years ago when a relationship she was in for 12 years came to an end.

“I told friends and family that if I had not found my soulmate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself,” she told La Repubblica newspaper. “I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves. You can have a fairytale even without the prince.”

Mesi believes she is the first Italian woman to marry herself, but in May a man in Naples, Italy, recited vows to himself, according to the BBC.