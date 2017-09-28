BREITBART – PAM KEY
Tuesday night in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said there was “no doubt” sexism played a role in former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s loss.
When asked if sexism played a role in 2016 Ginsburg said, “I have no doubt that it did.”
When asked if it was “decisive,” Ginsburg added, “There are so many things that might have been decisive, but that was a major, major factor.”
More at Breitbart
6 thoughts on “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘No Doubt’ Sexism Played a Role in 2016 Election”
And here I thought it was all of hillary’s lies about a bad muslim video, fake charity that offered pay to play schemes, unsecure email server, arab aide married to a sex pervert, the funny lens glasses, stumbling/falling and inability to make a public appearance without four days rest in seclusion, can’t remember anything before Congress, didn’t like a man breathing down her neck (other than bill) because she was so easily intimidated, throwing Bernie under the bus and hating “deplorable” “vast right wing conspiracy” folks who loved their “guns and Bibles” was the reason she lost. I’m sure glad Ruthie cleared up that issue. Now, if she would just go away to some place we never heard from her again.
Please retire and quickly Ruth.
Won’t be long now until OLD HAG Ruthy joins recently deceased Hugh Hefner in the
hot PIT of no escape !…?????
They can both talk about SEXISM forever in the PIT with their soon to be PIT neighbor Hillary !
ALL OF THEM ….In the ” Losers jail cell ” … The PIT !
Will Ruthy and Hillary call God a sexist for not permitting them into heaven ?
I love it …..Ruthy , Hillary , Heff , liberal progressives , Hollywood and all the hating Muslims ….
All in the same , SAME Hot PIT forever …….TOGETHER ,,,,FOREVER !!!!
Calling God a sexist , a racist and an Islamophobic because He won’t allow them to
spend an eternity with the MORAL American patriots who KNEELED to God while on earth
and STOOD UP when the national anthem was playing !
And Nancy Pelosi ….And Maxine Waters…..In the PIT also …With plans to IMPEACH God
because they , Dianne Feinstien , all the democrats and fake republicans ALSO ended up
in the PIT !,,,,,But the moral patriots didn’t !!!!
Nancy Pelosi ,,,, Spending an eternity in the PIT of justice trying to IMPEACH GOD because she
and not the christian patriots ended up eternally in the PIT !
RUTHY ……..A LOSER , loser , LOSER , loser , LOSER , loser ….MISERABLE OLD HAG FEMINIST
WHO SPENT HER LIFE ON EARTH RUINING AMERICA DECADE AFTER DECADE AFTER DECADE !
Won’t be long now …Ruthy Witch looks like she’s ready to topple over / shrivel up and die where her
ALREADY dead soul will join Hefy ….and the liberals …………… In the PIT !
Their saucy legal talking grins and devious smiles will be WIPED OFF THEIR FACES ,,,,,In the PIT !
Their SAUCY , SAUCY , SAUCY , PROVOKING , cleverly crafted legal terminologies and fancy
feminism words meant to intimidate …. Wiped off their faces in the blink of an eye ,,,,
When their souls descend into the PIT !!!
THIS PILE MAKES DRACULA LOOK CUTE .
Too bad sexism didn’t stop RBG from becoming a Supreme Court Justice.
Ruthie,
Do our nation a favor and retire to some nursing home as soon as your limo can get you there. You are a disgrace, and a stupid one at that. You and Hillary force people to vote for men. I would gladly vote for a conservative female like Margaret Thatcher. You are a pathetic idiot.