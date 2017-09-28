Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘No Doubt’ Sexism Played a Role in 2016 Election

BREITBART – PAM KEY

Tuesday night in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said there was “no doubt” sexism played a role in former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s loss.

When asked if sexism played a role in 2016 Ginsburg said, “I have no doubt that it did.”

When asked if it was “decisive,” Ginsburg added, “There are so many things that might have been decisive, but that was a major, major factor.”