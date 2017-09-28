Professors propose ‘privileged identity’ training for white students studying abroad

FOX NEWS – LUCIA I. SUAREZ SANG

Two university professors are arguing white college students need robust diversity training confronting their “privileged identity” before embarking on extended trips to foreign countries.

David Thomas and Zoe Luba, professors at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, released an article Monday in which they argued white students thinking about studying abroad should seek programs that tackle their “white fragility” as to not risk perpetuating “harmful outcomes,” especially in countries in Africa and Asia.

“Negative and racist stereotypes are often perpetuated and reproduced when uninformed participants travel to the Global South and return to tell others about their experiences,” they wrote, according to Campus Reform.

The two professors describe “white fragility” as “the (in)ability of white subjects to properly deal with questions of race and racism.”