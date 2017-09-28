INDEPENDENT JOURNAL REVIEW – JULIO ROSAS
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) managed to politicize the shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on the same day he made his return to Congress. She referenced the shooting in order to criticize a bill that would loosen restrictions on firearm suppressors.
“We all understand that the Second Amendment exists,” she said. “We respect the rights of people to have gun ownership. The fact, though, that they’re making it more dangerous for our first responders to have to deal with armor-piercing bullets.”
Pelosi said because James T. Hodgkins — the gunman who shot Scalise — was not using a suppressor, they were able to hear the gunshots and react: “Silencers. Even in the case of Steve Scalise, if you can hear, you can run to where the tragedy is emanating from. It’s horrible.”
2 thoughts on “Pelosi Uses Scalise Shooting to Bash Gun Suppressor Bill the Day He Comes Back”
C’mon Nancy Pelosi “Don’t you think I know you and democrat establishment put a hit on Rep. Steve Scalise”??!
Good Lord these liberals are pure evil. Just look in those dead eyes! What the hell is in the water there in California? I don’t know how you can live there Dr.Savage. It must take all you got to get through the day without punching someone.