Pelosi Uses Scalise Shooting to Bash Gun Suppressor Bill the Day He Comes Back

INDEPENDENT JOURNAL REVIEW – JULIO ROSAS

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) managed to politicize the shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on the same day he made his return to Congress. She referenced the shooting in order to criticize a bill that would loosen restrictions on firearm suppressors.

“We all understand that the Second Amendment exists,” she said. “We respect the rights of people to have gun ownership. The fact, though, that they’re making it more dangerous for our first responders to have to deal with armor-piercing bullets.”

Pelosi said because James T. Hodgkins — the gunman who shot Scalise — was not using a suppressor, they were able to hear the gunshots and react: “Silencers. Even in the case of Steve Scalise, if you can hear, you can run to where the tragedy is emanating from. It’s horrible.”