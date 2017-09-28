North Korea: ‘Lunatic’ Trump exploiting Otto Warmbier’s death

BBC REPORTS:

US President Donald Trump is an “old lunatic”, exploiting the death of an American student who died after he was jailed North Korea, Pyongyang has said.

North Korea accused the US of “luring and pushing” Otto Warmbier into breaking the country’s laws, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The teen died in June shortly after he was released from a North Korean prison for stealing a sign last year.

There was no clear indication that he had been tortured, a coroner said.

“Trump and his clique, for their anti-DPRK propaganda, are again exploiting the death of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who had been under reform through labour for the criminal act he committed against the DPRK and died after returning to the US,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, referring to its acronym for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The comments came after an Ohio county coroner had determined Mr Warmbier had died from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

The coroner’s report contradicts statements made by the US student’s parents in a TV interview with Fox on Tuesday.