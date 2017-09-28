ICE nabs nearly 500 aliens in sweep of sanctuary cities

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN

Federal deportation officers swarmed sanctuary cities this week, netting nearly 500 immigrants in a series of targeted operations designed to go after people that counties and cities were shielding through their noncooperation policies.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it netted more than 100 migrants in Los Angeles and Philadelphia each, and dozens more in Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and New York, among other jurisdictions.

One of the Baltimore arrests was a woman from El Salvador who was charged with attempted murder and had an assault conviction on her record, but whom local authorities released before ICE could take custody.

In New York, officers nabbed a man the city had released rather than turn over to ICE despite a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” said Tom Homan, acting director of ICE. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”