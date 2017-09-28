MUSLIM PROF POISONED MIND OF ANTIFA SOLDIER

BREITBART – KRISTINA WONG
The West Point mentor of a soldier now under investigation by the Army for engaging in political activity while in uniform is on administrative leave, Breitbart News has learned.
The adviser is Rasheed Hosein, a professor of Middle East history, who was in charge of Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone’s development at West Point.
A West Point spokesman confirmed he is on administrative leave but said it is unrelated to Rapone.
“We are unable to provide information regarding administrative actions but can confirm that the details are unrelated to 2nd Lieutenant Rapone,” the spokesman said.
One thought on
LT Rapone faces multiple UCMJ charges and the Muslim professor has tried to recruit and mentor other cadets (and they may be the reason for his Admin Leave – without having to search outside USMA for charges and witnesses). The congressman who nominated Rapone to West Point and even Rapone’s father have disavowed the Antifa anarchist. He’ll lose his commission and may end up in Leavenworth – a fitting end for a guy who admires Chelsea Manning.