Brothers lived with mom’s corpse for days after double suicide

THE MIRROR – CHRIS KITCHING, ABIGAIL AUSTIN

Four young brothers lived with the dead bodies of their mother and her partner for at least four days without realising that they had killed themselves.

The boys, aged between 5 and 13, believed the pair were “asleep and cold”, and did not think to raise the alarm despite a foul smell in the home.

Police were alerted when one of the youngsters mentioned to their landlord, who lived next door, that their 32-year-old mother had been ‘asleep’ for days, local media reported.

For days the boys dressed and fed themselves, and went to school while their mum and her partner were dead from what police say was a deliberate drug overdose.

It was reported that the landlord went to check on the family and noticed a “strong smell” when the eldest boy opened the door.