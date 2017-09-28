British hiker attacked, eaten by wolves in Greece

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – DAVID BOROFF

A 63-year-old British hiker was attacked, torn apart and devoured by wolves while walking on a remote path in Greece, a coroner said Wednesday.

The remains of Celia Lois Hollingworth were discovered Saturday near the village of Petrota, 180 miles east of Thessaloniki.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the remains but say they most likely belong to Hollingworth. Her passport was found nearby.

Coroner Nikos Kifnidis said there was a slight chance that Hollingworth was attacked by another person, but warned that “this is unlikely, as she herself phoned her brother and said she was being attacked by dogs.”