Zuzana Ruzickova: World renown musician who survived three concentration camps dies at 90

BBC NEWS:

One of the world’s leading harpsichordists, Zuzana Ruzickova, who survived three Nazi concentration camps including Auschwitz, has died aged 90.

Mrs Ruzickova passed away in a Prague hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite living in totalitarian communist Czechoslovakia, she had a breakthrough in 1956 when she won a major international music composition.

Becoming an acclaimed global musician, she was best known for her interpretations of Bach.

Born to a Jewish family in then-Czechoslovakia in 1927, Mrs Ruzickova told the BBC in December that her love of music helped her survive the war.

“I was not a strong child, but I was in love with music from the beginning,” she said.

She had to stop studying music after the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia in 1939.