Teen stabbed to death in NYC high school

NEW YORK POST – LARRY CELONA, TINA MOORE

A Bronx student stabbed a classmate to death with a switchblade and seriously injured another in front of more than a dozen classmates inside their high school Wednesday morning — and cops are investigating if bullying was a motive, sources said.

Investigators believe Abel Cedeno, 18, plunged the tool into a Matthew McCree, 15, and Ariane LaBoy, 16, around 10:50 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation on Mohegan Avenue in East Tremont, sources said.

One of the victims was throwing pens across the room in the middle of a third-period U.S. history class when Cedeno was hit, according to witness Jomarlyn Colon, 16, who was in the classroom at the time.

Cedeno demanded to know who did it, and when the McCree stepped forward to tell him it was an accident, Cedeno pulled a knife out of his front pocket, she said. It was a three-inch switchblade, Police Chief Robert Boyce said during a press conference later in the day.