Teacher booted from elementary school after pushing for gender-neutral pronouns

NEW YORK POST/AP:

A Florida elementary school teacher who asked students to use gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom is being transferred to an adult education program.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Leon County Schools officials announced Tuesday that Chloe Bressack would no longer teach fifth grade at Canopy Oaks Elementary School.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said Bressack agreed that “given the complexity of the issue,” a transfer would be best for the teacher’s career and the fifth-graders.