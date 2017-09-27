Seniors Caught Pushing Pills Are The ‘New Face Of Drug Dealing’

CBS NEW YORK –

With prescription drug abuse reaching epidemic proportions, police say there’s a new face of drug dealing; the elderly.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez found out, senior pill pushers are increasingly getting caught selling their own stash.

“This girl came to me and said that, ‘I hear you got some pills,” Laura Viehdeffer said.

The girl was actually an undercover police officer in upstate New York. The pills — which she bought for $10 a piece — were the powerful opioid hydrocodone which Viehdeffer took for arthritis pain.

“I was just trying to help somebody out,” she said.

The authorities didn’t quite see it that way, and now Viehdeffer is the oldest person in her county ever charged with drug dealing.

“If someone is selling drugs, narcotics, to someone else without a prescription, that is in fact illegal,” Steve Chassman said.

Increasingly, experts say the ‘someone selling’ is a senior citizen.

“It’s not uncommon to see people 55 and older, who receive monthly medications, selling some on the street or to people they know,” Chassman said.