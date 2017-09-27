AL.COM/ MOBILE – JOHN SHARP
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory in Tuesday’s GOP runoff all but solidifies the inevitable: He’s the next U.S. Senator from Alabama.
That’s the conventional thinking in Alabama, where a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide election since 2008, and hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race since 1992.
But typical political beliefs, observers note, could be out the window for the next 2-1/2 months as the national attention shifts toward a Dec. 12 general election pitting two opponents with striking differences in personality and biography.
“I expect a real donnybrook in the general election,” said Quin Hillyer, a conservative writer based in Mobile. “It could get ugly, and it could get exciting.”
Democrats feel with Doug Jones, a former U.S. Attorney in the late 1990s, that they have a tantalizing prospect for taking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.
But most political observers believe that Jones remains a longshot candidate even with a compelling background of prosecuting two Klansmen responsible for the Sixteenth Street Church bombing during the height of the Civil Rights Era.
One thought on “Roy Moore versus Democrat Doug Jones: Alabama Senate race will be ‘ugly, exciting’”
Roy Moore has such a sterling character, faith in God, and the ability to persevere through adversity that all sane, mature persons should vote for him. However, the number of sane, mature persons is admittedly diminishing, but I still believe there are enough for him to win in AL.