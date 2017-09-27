Roy Moore versus Democrat Doug Jones: Alabama Senate race will be ‘ugly, exciting’

AL.COM/ MOBILE – JOHN SHARP

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory in Tuesday’s GOP runoff all but solidifies the inevitable: He’s the next U.S. Senator from Alabama.

That’s the conventional thinking in Alabama, where a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide election since 2008, and hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race since 1992.

But typical political beliefs, observers note, could be out the window for the next 2-1/2 months as the national attention shifts toward a Dec. 12 general election pitting two opponents with striking differences in personality and biography.

“I expect a real donnybrook in the general election,” said Quin Hillyer, a conservative writer based in Mobile. “It could get ugly, and it could get exciting.”

Democrats feel with Doug Jones, a former U.S. Attorney in the late 1990s, that they have a tantalizing prospect for taking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

But most political observers believe that Jones remains a longshot candidate even with a compelling background of prosecuting two Klansmen responsible for the Sixteenth Street Church bombing during the height of the Civil Rights Era.