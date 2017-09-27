WASHINGTON EXAMINER – PAUL BEDARD
The swelling population of illegal immigrants and their kids is costing American taxpayers $135 billion a year, the highest ever, driven by free medical care, education and a huge law enforcement bill, according to the the most authoritative report on the issue yet.
And despite claims from pro-illegal immigration advocates that the aliens pay significant off-setting taxes back to federal, state and local treasuries, the Federation for American Immigration Reform report tallied just $19 billion, making the final hit to taxpayers about $116 billion.’
State and local governments are getting ravaged by the costs, at over $88 billion. The federal government, by comparison, is getting off easy at $45 billion in costs for illegals.
President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and conservatives in Congress are moving aggressively to deal with illegals, especially those with long criminal records. But their effort is being fought by courts and some 300 so-called “sanctuary communities” that refuse to work with federal law enforcement.
One thought on “Record $135 billion a year for illegal immigration, average $8,075 each, $25,000 in NY”
NWO order agenda: bankrupt America with all the illegals possible. Make chaos both financially and demographically.
Still no wall, no tax reform as I type this. Obamacare is the law of the land, an illegal law at that. Obamacare is only still in place because all the sycophants, plutocrats, global elitists get kick backs from it.
To hell with all you sycophants, plutocrats, global elitist for doing everything in your power to obstruct Trump and keep the worlds largest ATM open for business, America.
All I see accomplished under our new 45th President is Obamas vision. The swamp ever so deepens.
May God bless us and Trump.