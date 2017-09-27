THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – JIM HOFT
Allan Jones, CEO of Hardwick Clothing and Check Into Cash payday loan company, announced on Tuesday he is through with sponsoring the wardrobes and advertising on the NFL.
Hardwick Clothing is America’s oldest suit maker.
In his statement Jones said, “Our companies will not condone unpatriotic behavior!”
4 thoughts on “Owner of Historic US Clothing Company Pulls Ads from NFL Games”
THANK YOU, Mr Allan Jones!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is humble of you Mr. Jones, but as an owner of Check Into Cash payday loan company it doesn’t seem to humble you charging 600-700% annual interest and screwing desperate customers in need!
Thank you.
Amen