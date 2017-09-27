WIRED – MARK HARRIS
Many people in Silicon Valley believe in the Singularity—the day in our near future when computers will surpass humans in intelligence and kick off a feedback loop of unfathomable change.
When that day comes, Anthony Levandowski will be firmly on the side of the machines. In September 2015, the multi-millionaire engineer at the heart of the patent and trade secrets lawsuit between Uber and Waymo, Google’s self-driving car company, founded a religious organization called Way of the Future. Its purpose, according to previously unreported state filings, is nothing less than to “develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence.”
Way of the Future has not yet responded to requests for the forms it must submit annually to the Internal Revenue Service (and make publically available), as a non-profit religious corporation. However, documents filed with California show that Levandowski is Way of the Future’s CEO and President, and that it aims “through understanding and worship of the Godhead, [to] contribute to the betterment of society.”
2 thoughts on “Multi-millionaire engineer creates religion around AI-based worship”
People need to be aware that “AI” is neither “artificial” nor “intelligent”. Machines can “learn” but they’re only as smart as the people who program them. Worshiping AI as a “godhead” shows a terrible lack of respect for both the people who create the programs and God himself. It sounds just like another take on Scientology–another cult to make money.
these are SELF AGGRANDIZING , UNSPECIAL EXPLOITERS OF EXISTING INVENTIONS .
VISIBLY GENETIC COMMONERS , THEY INVENTED NOTHING ANYONE ACTUALLY KNOWS OF . BUT RATHER JUST TOOK COURSE IN COMPUTER PROGRAMMING AND WITH POLITICALLY CONNECTED
FUNDING SUPPORT CAME UP WITH WHAT ARE JUST BULLETIN BOARDS ON COMPUTERS . THEY MADE SOME MONEY AND AND WANT TO BUY HARDWARE AND MAKE IT DO STUFF . STUFF THAT’S NOT GOING TO WORK .
THESE ARE NO GENIUSES . GRANDIOSE PROGNOSTICATION LITER HISTORY .
COMPUTERS ARE APPLIANCES AND ARE NOT GOING TO GET SMARTER THAN WE ARE .
HUMAN LIFE IS INFINITELY MULTIDIMENSIONAL , AND ATOMIC ASSEMBLIES OF GREAT COMPLEXITY THAT CAN’T BE APPROXIMATED BY ANYTHING OTHER THAN OTHER LIFE FORMS .
REAL SCIENTISTS AND INVENTORS DON’T MAKE GRANDIOSE PREDICTIONS – JUST AMATEUR POSEURS .