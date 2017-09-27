Militants attack airport in Afghanistan hours after Jim Mattis arrives in surprise visit

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – JAMIE MCINTYRE, TRAVIS TRITTEN

BREAKING THIS MORNING: Militants fired rockets near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, today, hours after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis landed on a surprise visit to the country. Mattis and the official party had already left the area when the attack occurred. Both the Taliban and ISIS-Khorasan, the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to SITE Intelligence Group. No casualties have been reported.

Mattis later met with President Ashraf Ghani, and was joined by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Gen. John Nicholson, head of the NATO force in that country, and Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. ambassador to NATO, CNN reports.