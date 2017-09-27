NEW YORK POST – JOE TACOPINO
Michelle Obama bashed female Trump voters for going “against their own voice” by failing to support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 president election, according to a report.
The former first lady made the comment during a conference in Boston, saying women who backed the GOP nominee chose what they were “supposed to like,” the BBC reported.
“Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said during a question-and-answer session.
Although a majority of white female voters backed Trump, Michelle Obama said “to me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”
The former FLOTUS, however, said now that Trump is the president she wants him to succeed.
6 thoughts on “Michelle Obama bashes female Trump voters”
If MO wants Trump to succeed then why make these comments in the 1st place? Who cares about what an American-hating former WH occupant has to say almost 1 year after the election? No sane person should accept criticism from another person that thinks so highly of themselves that they presume to know why women voters rejected HRC.
Only women have a right to make a comment about women voters, but it is still an individual’s choice.
Shouldn’t men be addressing birth born men’s issues and women be addressing
birth born women’s issue’s ?
You can’t ” FOOL ” a gay Mrs. Michael !
If your trying to ” FOOL ” some STRAIGHT voters then go to Craigslist and put
a posting under the T4M column !
There’s a lot of voting T’s on Craigslist T4M column that will vote for Obama , Hillary and the
next democratic president !….So go and preach to them for your votes ………
In fact there’s a whole bunch of BARRACKS on the M4T column who will VOTE for your opinion !
Mrs . Michael ……..Your getting superbly ridiculous and laughingly hilarious with your MASK !
Take off the MASK Mrs. Michael ………….. What do you REALLY look and sound like ?????????
Since you approve of the KNEELERS on the NFL field then go get your self a pair of
KNEE pads at Walmart…
Put them on your knee’s and go to Craigslist T4M where you can do all the KNEELING to your
hearts content !………..BEGGING FOR VOTES !!!!!!!!!…………
Maybe BARRACK would like to watch ??????????????????
I wonder if michelle voted for Hillary to win the nomination for ’08? If not, she let her sex down.
this is the beginning of michelle 2020. believe it.
her thoughts are a huge insult to women.