An Antifa professor who has openly called for killing white people, cops, heterosexuals, Donald Trump and Mike Pence has still not been fired by the City University of New York’s John Jay College.
New tweets are being uncovered every single day of Mike Isaacson brazenly inciting violence, yet he has not been terminated by the taxpayer-funded college.
Reminder that if Trump does end up winning this stupid thing to assassinate Mike Pence *first*
Just today, Isaacson complained that he was forced to delete a tweet which read, “My jobs program: Kill all white people born before 1962.”
The professor, who is a proud member of Antifa, also tweeted, “Reminder that if Trump does end up winning this stupid thing to assassinate Mike Pence *first*,” on the day of the election.
3 thoughts on ““KILL COPS,” “KILL ALL WHITE PEOPLE,” “KILL THE STRAIGHTS” PROFESSOR HAS STILL NOT BEEN FIRED”
Why hasn’t this idiot been visited by the Secret Service? Also I hope if the crazies take him up on his lunatic rhetoric that they start with him first, after all he looks to be pretty white; I guess he is not only a racist but hates himself so much that he would gladly fall under the sword to be rid of his racist self.
Let me take a wild guess that he still lives with Mommy & Daddy just like all his Antifa Fascists 😀
How about, “KILL ALL CONCEITED, SPOILED ROTTEN COLLEGE PROFS”?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I KNOW WHICH ONE PEOPLE SHOULD START WITH!!!!!!!!!!!
HOMO, MIKE ISAACSON!!!!!!!!!! (YES, HE IS CLEARLY A GIANT HOMO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)
This buffoon would change his tune if he had to spend a day in San Quentin.