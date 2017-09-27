“KILL COPS,” “KILL ALL WHITE PEOPLE,” “KILL THE STRAIGHTS” PROFESSOR HAS STILL NOT BEEN FIRED

INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

An Antifa professor who has openly called for killing white people, cops, heterosexuals, Donald Trump and Mike Pence has still not been fired by the City University of New York’s John Jay College.

New tweets are being uncovered every single day of Mike Isaacson brazenly inciting violence, yet he has not been terminated by the taxpayer-funded college.

Reminder that if Trump does end up winning this stupid thing to assassinate Mike Pence *first* — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) November 8, 2016

Just today, Isaacson complained that he was forced to delete a tweet which read, “My jobs program: Kill all white people born before 1962.”

The professor, who is a proud member of Antifa, also tweeted