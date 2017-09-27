BBC NEWS:
People living in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence for the Kurdistan Region in Monday’s controversial referendum.
The electoral commission said 92% of the 3.3 million Kurds and non-Kurds who cast their ballots supported secession.
The announcement came despite a last-minute appeal for the result to be “cancelled” from Iraq’s prime minister.
Haider al-Abadi urged Kurds to instead engage in dialogue with Baghdad “in the framework of the constitution”.
Kurdish leaders say the “Yes” vote will give them a mandate to start negotiations on secession with the central government in Baghdad and neighbouring countries.
One thought on “Iraqi Kurds decisively back independence in referendum”
That’s a lot like La Raza backing California secession.