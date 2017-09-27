Harvard law grad’s suit alleges lack of bar exam accommodations devastated her Big Law career

ABA JOURNAL – DEBRA CASSENS WEISS

A Harvard law grad alleges she lost her job at Ropes & Gray because she wasn’t granted all her requested disability accommodations the first and second time she took the New York bar exam, causing her to flunk both times.

The June 10 suit (PDF) by Tamara Wyche claims the New York State Board of Law Examiners violated the Americans With Disabilities Act for failing to grant the accommodations she needed for her anxiety and cognitive deficits caused by an accident in an all-terrain vehicle, Law.com reports. She passed the bar after she was granted additional accommodations on her third try.

The suit claims the bar examiners have a “fail-first requirement” that “devastated” her career. She has not been able to find work at a large law firm and has been able to secure only temporary positions. “Put simply,” the complaint says, the board’s decisions “have derailed a highly promising legal career.”