Four arrested after fight breaks out inside an ‘EMPATHY TENT’ during rally at UC Berkeley

DAILY MAIL ONLINE – HARVEY DAY

At least four people were arrested after a fight broke out inside an ’empathy tent’ during a right-wing rally at the University of California, Berkeley.

Looks like BAMN organizer Yvette Felarca was detained. Immediate cheers from Trump supporters marching in Berkeley https://t.co/ovliIAQDU3 pic.twitter.com/4gwi3geUMU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 26, 2017

Amid heavy police presence, yesterday’s protest was led by Joey Gibson, leader of a conservative group called Patriot Prayer, and his supporters including Kyle Chapman, a self-described ‘American nationalist.’

Gibson had called for the rally after student organizers canceled a planned ‘Free Speech Week’ that was to feature right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

Gibson had posted a video on Facebook saying he wanted to bring attention to ‘disgusting things happening at Berkeley,’ the birthplace of America’s free speech movement.

Anti-fascist counter-protesters determined to shut the event down got into shouting matches and scuffles with Gibson and his supporters inside an ’empathy tent’ set up on campus, and later in a city park.

Police said they arrested four people, including left-wing activist Yvonne Felarca, for battery and resisting arrest.