LAW.COM – COGAN SCHNEIER
President Donald Trump’s travel ban is “un-American” and “un-Catholic,” a team of partners at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher told the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief filed on behalf of a group of bishops Tuesday.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops filed its brief with the high court as it considers whether to continue a stay on the Ninth Circuit’s ruling last week that exempted roughly 24,000 refugees from the travel ban executive order. The bishops argued the order’s language shows an animus toward Muslims that’s reminiscent of the long history of discrimination against Catholics in the United States, and violates the core tenets of the Catholic faith.
“Such blatant religious discrimination is repugnant to the Catholic faith, core American values and the United States Constitution,” the brief said.
More at law.com
6 thoughts on “Citing the Pope, Catholic Bishops Bash Travel Ban With Help From Gibson Dunn”
These guys dress a lot like the devil worshiping muslims. Why not put a black hood over your head too?
What are those? Pink p****y hats?
Catholic church has become a joke. I’d be leaving that denomination quick. There’s many other Christian denominations to choose from, without having to worry about marxists and pedophiles.
Is it just a coincidence that this comes just one week after the marxist pope met with that muslim leader?
It’s amazing how much power Muslims have over these people. It appears that the pope and catholic church are also owned by the Saudis.
Dearest Professor Savage :
We must be very careful NOT to throw out the baby with the dirty bath water !
The dirty bath water is not ALL but many clergy of all catholic ranks !
The baby is the ” Eucharist ” who is the second person of the holy trinity …
Jesus of Nazareth found ONLY within a consecrated host ! ( The sacramental Eucharist )
There is a visual and tangible miracle existing that take’s God , Faith and Reason
to accept as genuinely truthful and credible !
The miracle is what Satan hates and what Satan hopes people will do by
throwing out the baby with the bath water! ( Throwing Jesus out with the dirty water )
Doubting Thomas INSISTED on proof and therefore didn’t have reasonable faith to believe
in God ………..Who is Jesus of Nazareth !
Who ever has been given the miracle knows that what happened to Milo within the Berkeley riots ,
what persecution happens to patriots when they stand and do not kneel ,
and what happens when TRUTH is broadcast on the radio is NOTHING compared to what happens when an authentic Eucharistic miracle of Jesus of Nazareth is shown to Satan and his children HATERS who exist by the millions and millions and millions……( Billions? )
My soul has seen pure hate as one see’s the sun with their human eyes !
And just like the sun it can make someone blind if looking too long at it !
If it wasn’t for the fact that God shielded my soul from the burning red eyes of Satan’s
100% PURE evil HATING , HATING HATING , HATING eyes I would have melted ….been incinerated…
The miracle is the ” Golden arc of the new covenant ” ………
Jesus of Nazareth ” within ” a golden , blessed and holy vessel !….The Living word of God !
Jesus of Nazareth is the NEW covenant !……….The Truth !…….Made miraculously visual !
” JUST LIKE ” …. That military widow on a blanket , faced down , with her baby nearby at the
cemetery …sobbing inconceivably DEEP ..at her husband’s graveyard tomb stone !
” JUST LIKE ” Mary Magdalene sobbing inconceivably DEEP at the foot of the cross !
” JUST LIKE THEM ” ……… I love Jesus of Nazareth so , so , so , so DEEPLY !
Throwing AWAY the baby with the bath water is so HORRIBLE , HORRIBLE , HORRIBLE HORRIBLE !
And it is Satan’s fake , HATEFUL , diabolically confused , catholic children who want to
HIDE Jesus of Nazareth ( Eucharist ) from the Jews , Catholics and the entire world who is doing this !
Please , Please… DEEPLY Pray / intercede professor Savage ……….. The glowing ” miracle ” !
…….“Such blatant religious discrimination is repugnant to the Catholic faith, core American values and the United States Constitution,” the brief said.”
Excuse me but the Constitution states nothing of the statement above from the piece. We are assured however, the Church will not run the ‘State’. Why don’t they get off their duffs and go minister, in country, to all of these refugees, like the Catholic church used to do? Why don’t they make themselves relevant and helpful to those in need, without bringing them all here?
The reason why is MONEY, right?
Catholic Charities makes lots of money on illegal immigrants… big business…I am Catholic and I am disgusted by their self- righteous attitude.