Citing the Pope, Catholic Bishops Bash Travel Ban With Help From Gibson Dunn

LAW.COM – COGAN SCHNEIER

President Donald Trump’s travel ban is “un-American” and “un-Catholic,” a team of partners at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher told the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief filed on behalf of a group of bishops Tuesday.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops filed its brief with the high court as it considers whether to continue a stay on the Ninth Circuit’s ruling last week that exempted roughly 24,000 refugees from the travel ban executive order. The bishops argued the order’s language shows an animus toward Muslims that’s reminiscent of the long history of discrimination against Catholics in the United States, and violates the core tenets of the Catholic faith.

“Such blatant religious discrimination is repugnant to the Catholic faith, core American values and the United States Constitution,” the brief said.