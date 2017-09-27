Canada Says It’s No Safe Haven for Immigrants Losing U.S. Protection

WALL STREET JOURNAL – Sara Schaefer Muñoz, Alicia A. Caldwell

Facing unprecedented influx, officials warn Haitians and others that a trip north could end in deportation

Canada has an urgent message for immigrants in the U.S. fearing deportation: Don’t count on us for refuge.

Earlier this month in Los Angeles, a top lawmaker with Canada’s governing party met with members of the local Hispanic immigrant community to stress that people who fear losing their protected status in the U.S. shouldn’t expect automatic reception in Canada—and could be deported to their country of origin if they make the trip.