30,000 people are evacuated as blaze breaks out after ‘sabotage’ at Ukrainian army warehouse

DAILY MAIL ONLINE – WILL STEWART, SARA MALM

Some 30,000 people have been evacuated in central Ukraine after an army warehouse where 188,000 tons of ammunition were stored caught fire overnight.

The military warehouse in Kalinovka, near Vinnytsia stored both shells and weapons ammunition, and images from the scene shows an enormous fireball over the area, and several rockets flying into the night sky.

Two women in a village nearby were taken to hospital with shrapnel injuries, as more than 1,000 fire-fighters and Ukrainian national guard battled the flames.

It is not known how the fire started, but local media claims that the blaze was arson and a carefully planned Russian sabotage mission.

Thousands of shells ignited in an extraordinary inferno that was first reported shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.