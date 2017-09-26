THE WASHINGTON TIMES – VICTOR MORTON
Colin Kaepernick’s influence has reached the U.S. House.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee took to the House floor to blast President Trump as divisive, vulgar and “racist” for attacking as “sons of B—s” the NFL players who took a knee before the national anthem.
Then the Texas Democrat, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, knelt herself on the House floor, according to video posted by the Black Caucus.
“I kneel in honor of them. I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor,” Ms. Jackson Lee said.
“I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I’m going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I’ll stand with our soldiers. And I’ll stand with America, because I kneel,” said Ms. Jackson Lee.
4 thoughts on “WATCH: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee takes knee on House floor to protest Trump”
I’ve been wondering where this disgusting excuse of a supposed “human being” has been for some length of time…………… Shouting at the top of its halitosis ridden lungs more of its as usual vile, disgusting, hate-filled and racist lies. Well, it once again did what it always does.
Perhaps the politicians would like to review what JUSTICE ( Hell ) awaits them as a spiritual
consequence to KNEELING to evil !
and STANDING UP to God……. when they should have KNEELED …..
They petted evil like a puppy dog while on earth !…
THE ONLY TOOL OF EVIL THE DEMOCRATS AND FAKE REPUBLICANS HAVE IS RACISM
IN ORDER TO WIN AN ELECTION AND GET RIF OF TRUMP ….And his voters !
DON’T ALLOW THEM TO PROVOKE YOU
BY HATING THEM BACK!…
Vengeance is the Lord’s ( JUSTICE )
Deuteronomy 32:35
Vengeance is Mine, and recompense;
Their foot shall slip in due time;
For the day of their calamity is at hand,
And the things to come hasten upon them.’
Jeremiah 11:20
But, O Lord of hosts,
You who judge righteously,
Testing the mind and the heart,
Let me see Your vengeance on them,
For to You I have revealed my cause.
Jeremiah 15:15
O Lord, You know;
Remember me and visit me,
And take vengeance for me on my persecutors.
In Your enduring patience, do not take me away.
Know that for Your sake I have suffered rebuke.
Jeremiah 20:12
But, O Lord of hosts,
You who test the righteous,
And see the mind and heart,
Let me see Your vengeance on them;
For I have pleaded my cause before You.
Didn’t most of her district get flooded by Hurricane Harvey? Yet this is what she finds to be the most important issue? Wow that’s disturbing!
hard to stand for something with all that kneeling going on.