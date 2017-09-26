Saudi women ‘to be allowed driving licences’

BBC REPORTS:

Saudi Arabia is to allow women to drive for the first time, state media say.

King Salman had issued a decree allowing women to be given driving licences, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that has forbidden women from driving.

Rights groups have campaigned for years to allow women in Saudi Arabia to drive. Some Saudi women have been fined and imprisoned for daring to get behind the wheel.

The decree has ordered that a ministerial body be set up to give advice within 30 days and that the order will be implemented by June 2018, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The royal decree will implement the provisions of traffic regulations, including the issuance of driving licences for men and women alike,” the report said.