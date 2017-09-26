REAL CONSERVATIVE MOORE WINS IN ALABAMA! BIG LOSS FOR TRUMP AND GOP

AL.COM/BIRMINGHAM – MIKE CASON

Roy Moore today completed a steady march to the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate, a march he launched in the wake of a career low point.

Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange in today’s runoff. The Associated Press called the race about 8:30 p.m.

The twice-removed chief justice has called the campaign the best one of his political career and stands on the brink of beating an opponent who had the backing of President Trump and the Republican leadership in the Senate.

Media people, campaign workers and Moore supporters gathered at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery to watch returns.

It’s the same venue where Strange and Moore clashed Thursday nightin the only debate of a bruising six-week campaign.

Moore advances to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 election.