NEW YORK POST/THE SUN- AMANDA DEVLIN
An Oxford University student dubbed “too clever to go to prison” has walked free after stabbing her ex-boyfriend in a drug-fueled frenzy — but moaned that she can’t go clubbing without being recognized.
Aspiring heart surgeon Lavinia Woodward ran out of court with a big smile on her face Monday after being handed a suspended sentence.
Wearing a black suit and white blouse, she appeared in the glass-paneled dock before the judge at Oxford Crown Court.
Flanked by a female security guard, she wept and dabbed her eyes with a tissue as the judge sentenced her to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Defense lawyer James Sturman urged the judge to give Woodward a conditional discharge due to her “unique vulnerability, remorse and good character.”
Full story at the NY Post
2 thoughts on “Oxford University stabber avoids jail because of her ‘extraordinary’ potential”
British women: if they aren’t, “too cute to work,” they’re, “too clever for prison.”
Well, by crackey, if she is of good character, I would dislike hearing the definition (by Oxford standards in the UK) of being of bad character, that must be reserved for serial killers, Wow! I would also recommend a different cardiac surgeon were I to reside in the UK.