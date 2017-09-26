Oxford University stabber avoids jail because of her ‘extraordinary’ potential

NEW YORK POST/THE SUN- AMANDA DEVLIN

An Oxford University student dubbed “too clever to go to prison” has walked free after stabbing her ex-boyfriend in a drug-fueled frenzy — but moaned that she can’t go clubbing without being recognized.

Aspiring heart surgeon Lavinia Woodward ran out of court with a big smile on her face Monday after being handed a suspended sentence.

Wearing a black suit and white blouse, she appeared in the glass-paneled dock before the judge at Oxford Crown Court.

Flanked by a female security guard, she wept and dabbed her eyes with a tissue as the judge sentenced her to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Defense lawyer James Sturman urged the judge to give Woodward a conditional discharge due to her “unique vulnerability, remorse and good character.”