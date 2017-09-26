Otto Warmbier’s parents on North Korea: ‘They are terrorists’

USA TODAY:

Otto Warmbier’s mother and sister ran off the plane when they first saw him lying on a stretcher at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Otto’s father Fred Warmbier said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning.

After being imprisoned by the North Korean government for 17 months, Warmbier, 22, was evacuated from that reclusive dictatorship — in a coma — on June 13. He was returned home to his family in Cincinnati, where he died less than a week later.

“Otto was jerking violently, making these inhuman sounds,” said Fred Warmbier.

“Otto had a shaved head. He had a feeding tube coming out of his nose. … He was blind, he was deaf. As we looked at him and tried to comfort him, it looked like someone had taken a pair of pliers and re-arranged his bottom teeth.”

Fred and Cindy Warmbier, of suburan Wyoming, Ohio, said they decided to speak out now because they feel that North Korea is being painted as a victim in global politics right now.

“North Korea is not a victim. They are terrorists,” Fred Warmbier said.