MAD MAXINE: Impeach Trump over NFL kneelers!

Come hell or high water, Maxine Waters is going to try to impeach President Trump.
During a weekend appearance on MSNBC, the California congresswoman told host Joy Reid that Trump “is the most deplorable person I have ever met, seen or witnessed,” and that he should be impeached in part due to his response to the NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
“It is absolutely outrageous and dangerous what he’s doing,” Waters declared, referring to the president’s call for a boycott of the league.
“He started dog-whistling to that constituency during the campaign and started his division,” she said, bringing up former White House advisor Steve Bannon.
“They frighten people. They play into racism. They do what every other president either has attempted not to do, or at least showed some signs of, uh, you know, trying to bring people together, or not divide,” she said.
