Luther Strange, Roy Moore: Alabama voters today settle bitter Senate runoff

AL.COM/ BIRMINGHAM – MIKE CASON

Alabama voters, peppered by slick ads, outside influences and dueling endorsements during a fierce six-week campaign, get the last word today when they pick a Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate.

They will choose between former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange in a race that brought President Trump and other political heavyweights to Alabama.

The president again tweeted his support for Strange early Tuesday morning.

Today’s winner advances to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

The prize is the Senate seat Jeff Sessions left to became Trump’s attorney general.

Strange has held the seat on an interim basis since accepting the appointment by former Gov. Robert Bentley in February.

Polls open at 7 a.m. statewide and close at 7 p.m.