Judges uphold Texas law against sanctuary cities

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN

A federal appeals court revived Texas’ law against sanctuary cities on Monday, allowing key parts to take effect — including requiring localities to hold on to illegal immigrants for pickup by deportation officers.

While saying Texas’ law, known as SB4, was inartfully drawn, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that with some quick changes — which the judges ordered — the law can be cleaned up enough for most of it to take effect.

The 3-0 decision appears to mark the first time a high-level federal appeals court has said states can demand that their localities comply with detainer requests, which are the crux of the sanctuary city issue.

“Enforcing immigration law helps prevent dangerous criminals from being released into Texas communities,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office defended Texas’ law.

The ruling by the judges — two Democratic appointees and one Republican appointee — is just an interim victory, staying parts of an injunction issued by a lower district court. The 5th Circuit will hear full arguments on the merits of SB4 later this year.