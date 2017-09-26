French President Emmanuel Macron sets out vision for EU

DEUTSCHE WELLE REPORTS:

Emmanuel Macron says EU members must forge a common path. France’s president has set out his vision for a rebooted European Union, targeting skeptical German politicians who made strong gains in Sunday’s elections.

On Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron said Germany and France had overcome the legacy of two world wars together and alongside their partners could improve the European Union together. The former economy minister took power as France’s president in May, promising to strengthen the eurozone and deepen EU integration as the bloc prepares for Britain’s departure. He has already begun to undertake an aggressive neoliberal agenda in France.

“Here we are with a Europe that is more fragile than ever bearing the brunt of globalization as we know it and falling victim to ideas like nationalism and identitarianism,” Macron said in a heavily anticipated speech delivered at Paris-Sorbonne University on Tuesday. “The dangers, the ideas of the past are growing once more,” he added, alluding to the growing power of the far right in EU nations.

Macron has grown desperate to receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s endorsement of his agenda, which includes plans to give the 19-member eurozone a finance minister, budget and a parliament independent of the 28-country EU’s existing 750-seat transnational legislature. But Macron’s plans received a blow on Sunday, with the shock result of the elections in Germany, where the anti-immigration, euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) emerged as the parliament’s third-largest party.