ABC NEWS/ ASSOCIATED PRESS – BRIAN ROHAN
Egyptian authorities have arrested seven people they accuse of being gay and promoting homosexuality for allegedly raising the rainbow flag of the LGBT movement at a concert last week, even though there is no law banning the practices.
The flag was a rare sign of support for highly marginalized homosexuals in conservative Egypt. It took place at a Cairo performance on Friday by popular Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila, a jazzy, electro-Arabesque group whose lead singer is openly gay.
The seven were arrested on Monday and charged with “inciting immorality,” security officials said, adding that the Supreme State Security Prosecution acted after authorities discovered the seven had “raised the flag of homosexuals.” The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to journalists.
2 thoughts on “Egypt arrests 7 for raising rainbow flag at indie rock gig”
It doesn’t violate Egyptian law, it’s Sharia. The same code Muslims want ‘recognized’ here in the US.
Why are liberal democrat progressive neo-marxists so romanced by these oppressive Islamic arabian regimes and oppressive religion and culture?
Did you hear about this one? I like this story because it just shows the naivete of liberal democrat progressive know-nothing college girls.
Antifa Chick Goes to Turkey With Muslim Loverboy, Gets Raped and Beaten http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/antifa-chick-goes-turkey-muslim-loverboy-gets-raped-beaten/