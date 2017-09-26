Egypt arrests 7 for raising rainbow flag at indie rock gig

ABC NEWS/ ASSOCIATED PRESS – BRIAN ROHAN

Egyptian authorities have arrested seven people they accuse of being gay and promoting homosexuality for allegedly raising the rainbow flag of the LGBT movement at a concert last week, even though there is no law banning the practices.

The flag was a rare sign of support for highly marginalized homosexuals in conservative Egypt. It took place at a Cairo performance on Friday by popular Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila, a jazzy, electro-Arabesque group whose lead singer is openly gay.

The seven were arrested on Monday and charged with “inciting immorality,” security officials said, adding that the Supreme State Security Prosecution acted after authorities discovered the seven had “raised the flag of homosexuals.” The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to journalists.