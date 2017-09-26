ASSOCIATED PRESS:
The federal government said Tuesday that contractors began building eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, hitting a milestone toward a key campaign pledge.
Construction in San Diego began three months behind schedule after those who didn’t win contracts protested. The building process will last about 30 days, Customs and Border Protection said.
The agency may pick several winners, or none. It said in a news release that the prototypes “will inform future design standards which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements.”
2 thoughts on “Construction of border wall prototypes begins”
“Well, if the Hungarians and Saudis can do it…” with apologies to Jimmy Doolittle.
Great news to read, for sure; except that the whining contractors that protested because they lost the bids for this. I shall protest about too many protests these days. Do you know how far in life, blaming everyone for my setbacks, I would have gotten? Grow up already, get over those entitlement mindsets, enough already. Thank you President Trump for moving on with this/prototypes, albeit 3 months delayed.