Construction of border wall prototypes begins

ASSOCIATED PRESS:

The federal government said Tuesday that contractors began building eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, hitting a milestone toward a key campaign pledge.

Construction in San Diego began three months behind schedule after those who didn’t win contracts protested. The building process will last about 30 days, Customs and Border Protection said.

The agency may pick several winners, or none. It said in a news release that the prototypes “will inform future design standards which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements.”