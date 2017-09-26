THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON – PAUL CROOKSTON
Hillary Clinton said Monday on Bloomberg News that President Donald Trump has “tendencies toward authoritarianism,” adding that she hopes he has not “ordered the killing of people and journalists” as Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of doing.
During a conversation with Charlie Rose, she compared Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose relationship with Trump has particularly drawn scrutiny from Democrats and the media. Clinton discussed her ideas on Trump’s view of democracy, saying she “hopes” the president is not exactly like Putin in every way.
“I don’t think he really values democracy, Charlie,” Clinton said.
“He doesn’t value democracy? Rose asked. “So he’s not a ‘democrat,’ little ‘d?'”
Clinton replied, “No, he’s not, he’s a top-down guy.”
“He’s an authoritarian?” Rose asked.
“He has tendencies toward authoritarianism,” Clinton answered.
“So, he’s no different than Putin?” Rose asked.
Clinton did not say Trump was different from the Russian autocrat, instead saying he “hopefully” does not commit the same crimes as Putin.
8 thoughts on "Clinton on Trump: 'Hopefully He Hasn't Ordered the Killing of People and Journalists'"
Classic transference: She would, so she fears he would, too.
IF YOU INTERFERE WITH EVEN A COMMON POLICEMAN IN THE PERFORMANCE OF HIS DUTY- YOU GET CHARGED …
THIS FAT LITTLE POOP MUFFIN IS OUT CONTROL AND SYSTEMMATICALLY , PREMEDITATEDLY TARGETING THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT WITH ASSAULTIVE SLANDERS AS HER PART OF A GREATER ASSASSINATION CONSPIRACY WITH OBVIOUS PURPOSE
…….”adding that she hopes he has not “ordered the killing of people and journalists” as Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of doing.” Right, so…is she afraid that her and Bubba’s deeds of the trade are being repeated by our President? LOL- this is just like, and the continuation of “‘Russia- Russia- Russia” that she started while on the debate trail and still going, like the ever ready bunny.
Churchill made a comment about the media being subversive when they were being attacked ruthlessly and relentlessly by natsee bombers. It’s the way media is. It’s like an adrenaline rush for these guys to stir up trouble if there isn’t any. They’ll do it. pathetic and evil.
Love is boring. Hate is exciting. That’s the media.
She sounds like she’s experienced. There’s lots of mysterious deaths surrounding the Clinton’s.
I think I once compiled a list of them on Savage’s website many months ago.
Benghazi!!!
He doesn’t have to order the killings, I would do it for free and YOU would be first……