Chicago cops will be reprimanded for kneeling next to activist

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – JESSICA CHIA

Two police officers who kneeled alongside a Chicago activist in a viral social media photo will be reprimanded for making a political statement while in uniform, the department spokesperson said.

Activist Aleta Clark posted the Instagram photo on Sunday showing her kneeling next to two police officers with their fists raised in the air.

Clark wrote in the caption, “That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.!”

A spokesperson, who said the Chicago Police Department was aware of the photo, declined to name the two officers and told the Chicago Tribune they would be reprimanded and reminded of department policies.