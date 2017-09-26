NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – JESSICA CHIA
Two police officers who kneeled alongside a Chicago activist in a viral social media photo will be reprimanded for making a political statement while in uniform, the department spokesperson said.
Activist Aleta Clark posted the Instagram photo on Sunday showing her kneeling next to two police officers with their fists raised in the air.
Clark wrote in the caption, “That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.!”
A spokesperson, who said the Chicago Police Department was aware of the photo, declined to name the two officers and told the Chicago Tribune they would be reprimanded and reminded of department policies.
9 thoughts on “Chicago cops will be reprimanded for kneeling next to activist”
Can you imagine what would happen to two caucasian officers for giving a Nazi salute? I’m sure it wouldn’t be a lecture on department policy.
The divisiveness that this creates will not be ignored. It appears these officers are what are known as “House Mice”, since they are on-duty without visible firearms or vests, usually assigned inside. However, how would one feel if they worked with either of these officers, and YOU were not Black? There used to be a saying and belief among police, that “We are all Blue.” This photo rips the scab off of the wound and shows that there is Racism and it is not from Whites. And the “belief” is exposed as a Myth, because, we are all NOT blue, some cops are Black, and one has to wonder if Blue officers can trust them.
I wouldn’t want one of these guys covering my back.
I agree with both Baby G and Mark Steiner.
And Billy Jack Galt, too.
Reprimanded, huh? These two should face more than that, in my opinion. Just fueling the fires that O and Soros built is NO way to heal these deadly divisions. Oh my, and CHI town to boot. Wow, just wow!
Black supremacy salutes.
Racists!
Those 2 cops should be fired… Also they are way to fat to be fit to protect the cities citizens….
Wow and the media is very silent about this….It’s a double standard now.