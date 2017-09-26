Chelsea Manning says she was denied entry into Canada

BBC REPORTS:

Chelsea Manning, the former US soldier jailed for leaking classified information, says she has been denied entry into Canada.

Manning has tweeted a letter from the federal government that appears to show that she has been deemed inadmissible for entry.

The letter suggests Manning is not allowed in based on her conviction in the US on charges of espionage.

She was freed from prison in May after serving seven years of her sentence.

Former US president Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence before he left office earlier this year but did not pardon her.

Under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a foreign national can be inadmissible on a number of grounds related to “criminality” and “serious criminality”.