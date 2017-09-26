AXIOS – SARA FISCHER
Russia and China took steps to regulate media outlets over content issues:
- China blocks WhatsApp: “China has largely blocked the WhatsApp messaging app, the latest move by Beijing to step up surveillance ahead of a big Communist Party gathering next month,” the New York Times reports.
- China fines social media sites for not censoring banned content: “Chinese internet watchdog said on Monday that it has imposed maximum fines on tech giants Baidu, Tencent and Sina Weibo for failing to adequately deal with online content,” per CNBC.
- Russia threatens to block Facebook: “Russia will block access to Facebook next year unless the social network complies with a law that requires websites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday,” per Fortune.
One thought on “Censorship rising in China, Russia”
Sorry, but it is apparently rising here too.
Political correctness is censorship. Twitter deleting accounts or posts of Conservatives is censorship. Youtube blocking people like Mark Dice or preventing him from getting ad revenue because his videos are conservative is censorship. Facebook deleting accounts of conservatives or censoring conservative ads regardless of who pays for them is censorship. All these news websites who delete comments in the comment section if the comment is a pro conservative or pro Christian comment is censorship. Britain banning Michael Savage from the entire country is censorship. UC Berkeley blocking Conservative speakers from speaking on campus is censorship. That teacher who was suspended for requiring his students to read classical liberal (conservative) literature is censorship. Editing out Trump slogans on kids’ T-shirts in their yearbook pictures is censorship. Removing pro-Trump quotes from kids quotes in yearbooks is censorship. Not reporting the black shooter who shot 7 white Christians in a mostly white church in Tennessee is censorship. Making people remove American flags from their own properties is censorship.
Are those other countries blocking facebook, whatsapp, and other social media companies’ pages because they the government leaders are authoritarians? Or because they know that those tech companies are compromised, unfair, and practice in censorship themselves with an agenda to influence politics in foreign countries as well as in the USA? It’s something to consider.
I’ve always suspected that the CIA has a hand in facebook. It came out right around the time the FBI was making drastic improvements to facial recognition technology. Mark Zuckerface might just be a stooge.
We already know that many of these large tech companies work very closely with our intelligence agencies. I don’t consider any of them to be bastions of free speech.