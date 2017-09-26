Cannabis smokers ‘incapable of walking’ rescued from England’s highest mountain

THE TELEGRAPH UK – MARK MOLLOY

A group “incapable of walking” after smoking cannabis had to be rescued from England’s highest mountain, police say.

The four climbers sparked a three-hour mountain rescue operation after getting stuck on Scafell Pike in Cumbria’s Lake District yesterday afternoon.

Cumbria Police said “words fail us” after mountain rescue, air support and ambulance crews had to be dispatched to the 978 metre (3,209 ft) peak when the walkers got a lot higher than they expected.