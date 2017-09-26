FOX NEWS:
Police on Long Island are looking for several teenagers who are accused of attacking two boys in a Burger King.
It happened on August 22 in Valley Stream but police are just releasing surveillance video of the attack.
Detectives say two 16-year-old boys were inside a Burger King on W. Merrick Road around 5 p.m. when they were approached by a group of five males and two females and began beating them.
Both victims suffered contusions and lacerations to their heads before running away.
The victims suffered non-life threatening head injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. They say that all callers will remain anonymous.
More details at Fox News
3 thoughts on “Burger King beatdown: New York police hunt teens in vicious attack”
super predators…coming of age
THESE ARE RENEGADE WARRIORS …. THE WAR IS ON !!1
show the video…is it black on black crime…black on white crime…white on black crime…one guess!
NO Crime…